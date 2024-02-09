Someone better tell Biden. Judging by recent events, I’m not sure he even realises that he’s running.
the USA word of what is going on is:
”Yellow Dog Democrats is a political term that was applied to voters in the Southern United States who voted solely for candidates who represented the Democratic Party. The term originated in the late 19th century. ”
(If one was on the Democrat ticket they would vote for Yellow Dog’ to be President.)
It’s so pitiful.
It is pathetic and embarrassing.
It’s also verging on the cruel.
You got there just before me David.
In his angry self-defence of his mental acuity yesterday, Biden called el-Sisi the President of Mexico.
Was he thinking of El Guapo, the bandit slash revolutionary leader in “The Three Amigos,” maybe?
Entonces, este el hombre fuerte y caballero grande Generalissimo “El Sissy.”
Don’t forget he talked with a long dead Mitterrand lately.
If you read that, by this professional ‘Think Tanker’, and your eyes did not glaze over half way…..
” is a partner at Hanbury Strategy and an advisory board member of the think tank Onward.”
And if you suspect this is impartial polling…….then you are likely quadruple boosted, have a yellow and blue sticker on your bicycle, and think Windmills are part of the answer to Global Warming… and so on…maybe have a degree in Gender Studies and work for a used clothing Charity shop…..
But – If you do a job which produces something, say a Carpenter or own your own insurance agency – you go right to comments to see how the sheep respond to all this……..
That was my impression completely
That‘s exactly what happened to me, my eyes glazed over and I went to the comment section, which seems much more interesting.
And you are one of the sheep!
Written prior to the release of the Hur report?
In any sane world (so a major caveat there) Biden would be shuffled off stage in a New York minute.
Ahhhh… but Kamala.
Kamala is no longer Biden’s insurance policy. Someone forgot that the policy expires close to election time.
Joes not going to be the nominee. The problem Dems have is what to do about Harris. No matter how many times consultants attempted to improve her image, she’s seen as a word salad buffet incapable , despite playing the 1st card, of winning. The “ chickens coming home to roost” moment is here. Play the woke, Jamaican , woman card, go broke.
I’m not so sure. The DNC really put all their eggs in one basket when it came to Joe. They even went out of their way to have a coronation instead of having a primary. Replacing him at this point in time is going to come with its own headaches and if they are not able to do it soon then voters will see the replacement as just a stand in with the same policies. It will also upset a lot of Democrat voters who are going to have little say in the matter. There are some boring and normal Democrats they could pick from but I get the feeling Harris and Newsome are not going to let that happen. Newsome in particular would start a brawl over it. Both also have serious electability problems of their own. Keeping Joe in the basement, expecting the courts to destroy Trump, and hoping things would run smoothly in the meantime was always a risky strategy.
Biden was always a risky choice. He withdrew from numerous other primaries in the past – when he was far more vigorous, if bumbling & dishonest – but has the advantage of being associated with Obama, whom Democrat voters remember fondly.
He now is nearly incapacitated, or at least appears to be, and the country now seems to be run by a committee of college sophomores, with the predictable results apparent for all to see.
I doubt they’ll get someone up and running in time, agreed.
Another issue that you mentioned is that the more prominent potential candidates – Newsome, Harris, et al – are too far left and have far too much baggage.
A Republican nominee, presumably Trump, need only point to Californian cities’ t**d strewn streets and soaring crime rates to turn the swing states bright red.
Megyn K now thinks the game plan is to get Biden over the line and have Harris as President (with Obama pulling strings)
You mean Obama continuing to pull the strings? Many of us “regular folks on the street” believe this current administration is really Obama’s 3rd administration.
I don’t think Obama is so much pulling the strings as engaging in a tug of war behind the scenes with other factions. That is why the puppet looks so jerky.
Biden is not getting over the line unless you have a double in the wing. As soon as Biden arrives, hide him behind the curtain and pull out the double, who then is able to answer questions and can walk off the stage without falling off.
I hope the DNC doesn’t try to Epstein her.
The only way Biden beats Trump is if the Democrats manipulate the voting machines–again.
Do you really still believe that? That’s delusional thinking.
This read as desperate attempt to reach a pre-determined conclusion. I don’t know whether Trump will win, but articles like this suggest his opponents think that he will.
Not anymore! 🙂
Did not really have to read this again to know that an unsolicited opinion is just that. So many graphs, so little content. I would have thought this might come across as Opinion, Essay, or the like.
Someone put a lot of effort into this lengthy (tribute?) …. so I’ll read it again. But I don’t think my opinion will change after the 3rd, 4th reading.
The article is full of the kind of pseudo-precision that makes polling seem, superficially, more credible than it really is. Pollsters for the 2016 election, and indeed the Brexit referendum in the UK, had all manner of fine-tuning gizmos, compensating mechanisms, statistical adjustments, etc. They still got it wrong – because polling is a fairly crude, impressionistic tool, but they’re paid to pretend that it isn’t.
I couldn’t finish it. Much like climate change, the ancient art of crystal ball gazing, given credence by spreadsheets.
Whichever side wins the other is going to riot.
Northern and western coastal cities will definitely need to batten down the hatches, as they did in 2020 when the election was close.
There were no riots to speak of, as everyone knows the bulk of fiery but mostly peaceful looting doesn’t come from suburban and rural Republicans.
There weren’t riots when Trump won, but there should have been. The election was obviously rigged.
So little content, indeed. Why UnHerd is publishing such irrelevant piffle I don’t know.
Exactly, as boring as hell.
At the start of this piece, I mentally mispronounced foc/al/data: by the end I concluded I was right first time.
OMG, I’m surprised you could even read it once. Such endurance!
Biden has the key advantage of most of the US MSM completely ignoring or suppressing his now, pikestaff plain, cognitive decline. A few days after he recounted a recent meeting he had had with a French President who had been dead for years he makes a speach in which he mixed up the Presidents of Egypt and Mexico. We’re also now informed that the DoJ won’t be prosecuting him for all the classfied materials he had in his garage essentially because he’s a forgetful old man.
I’m not sure that they’ll be able to hold this line until November though – his ‘gaffes’ are so frequent. This will not be a Trump-Biden election.
Biden is like that “leader” in Woody Allen’s 1973 film “Sleeper.”
Hur all but said that Biden could not be convicted because he would be found mentally incompetent to stand trial.
If you thought the Hur report was bad you should have seen the press conference. That was painful to watch.
The Hur report basically said Biden could not be prosecuted because of diminished responsibility.
But he is fine to continue as President?
The 25th amendment or Impeachment is the only way. ‘There must be a better way when someone is so incapacitated. Its just that Obama and previous administration are carrying on just fine; thank you very much. I just don’t know how they are are going to be able to cover it up during the election process without Covid, though.
Peter, why do you post your photo it doesn’t help your cause.
It kinda did didn’t it and I’m a dem.
Timing is everything – all that work you put into this essay has just been mooted
I remember 2016 experts 🙂
the USA the laughing stock of the world with the UK a very close second!!
And that my friends, is scary indeed.
Biden is certainly not a safe pair of hands.
In fact, he could end up being considerably worse than Trump, and
a frightening hole in international politics, which are already fraught with difficulties.
His foreign policy may as well have “kick me” written on it. Iran will get nukes and continue baiting Israel with proxy wars, North Korea will try a limited missile attack on the south figuring there’ll be no response, China will begin (or possibly complete) annexation of Taiwan, Putin will not back down in Europe. Meanwhile on Biden’s domestic front, the US will run out of munitions, while fiddling with elite-pleaser Net Zero / EV targets and insane social experiments like release of all blacks from federal prisons (cells to be filled with political opponents instead), and dismantling any last border controls.
What?!!
he could end up being considerably worse than Trump, — the current state of affairs would suggest that this bridge was crossed long ago.
“Considerably worse than Trump” is saying something as the bar is set so low.
Wishful thinking on behalf of the author and Unherd. A particularly laugh out line was, “Biden could easily have a very good campaign and still lose.” Biden only won in 2020 by 50,000 votes and that was becuase he hid in his basement so that voters couldn’t see how far gone he was by then.
The Covid vaccination rates is a red herring and the issues chart is far too busy with the result that it subverts the argument. Note, in none of the states is Climate Change a top issue for more than 20% of their voters.
Lastly, there is a gaping hole on the quesiton of the Vice-President, as neither is likely to live out their term, that will feature front and center in the decision making of many. Looking at Kamala Harris’s ratings for the past 3 years she is anchor on an already sinking ship.
To save everybody 10 minutes they’ll never get back, essentially Trump has a slight lead but it’s not far off 50-50 who’s going to win.
Only the yanks could drag out an election for nearly a year! And they have another one half way through just in case you wasn’t bored enough the first time round!
That should be “weren’t bored enough” not wasn’t.
Whoever wins in November you can be quite sure that half the country will say : ‘ He (or She) is not my President!’
If Trump wins I think we should say the election was rigged.
I think I would describe the article as over analysis basking in pseudo science- a regression model based on all sorts of flaky assumptions and polysyllabic drivel..…Of course, this all depends on the scenario. ….What vaccination rates give us is a granular variable that isn’t strictly demographic, but is in fact quite predictive of your cultural outlook and values…Another aspect of our polling we’ve been looking at is “white identity”….We think that the age cross breaks of US polling are deeply vulnerable to polling error and data quality…come November, that “little bit better” could make all the difference.
in summary-a lot of numbers based on dubious polling with no real conclusion.
Yup, my eyes glazed over half-way through!
I’m surprised you managed to get halfway through! Such a lot of wasted time and energy must have gone into putting it together.
Are you better off today than you were four years ago? That’s the only question that matters. The personality drama that has consumed the media ever since Trump entered the arena is comical but also pointless. We’ve had a Trump administration. We’re in a Biden administration. Compare and contrast as you see fit. If you like the current conditions, then your choice is simple. If you don’t like them, that choice is simple, too.
This palace intrigue stuff is why people hate politics. It’s not a beauty contest. It’s not a ballgame. It’s a fairly significant job that requires a fertile mind and presumes that the office holder puts his constituents and their interests above all else. Who thinks Team Biden fits either of those two descriptions? Trump has flaws, as does every other human, and it’s not hard to understand how he puts some people off. But the question stands: compare then with now and ask if things have improved or if the current course will lead to improvement.
Trump is more than just flawed. He’s a narcissistic sociopath who doesn’t care about anyone but himself. That’s dangerous for a world leader.
But what kind of evil person would want this result
Full of numbers, but no feel for the zeitgeist. We are living in a time a political upheaval — yet this author assumes many things not at all clear —especially that 2024 will bring a rematch between Biden & Trump (a Michelle Obama coronation at the Dem convention is possible, as is a Dem judge forcing Trump to run from jail.) I had no idea Unherd was part of the globalist elite. Will unsubscribe at once.
I won’t unsubscribe but your message to the folks at Unherd is loud and clear: Ditch this analyst.
Please do.
Kinda gotta assume this was written before the Special Prosecutors report and Biden’s press conference after.
Not only should he not win next year, not only should he drop out now for another democrat, but he should step down.
The man is a danger to himself, to the US and to the world. He is not mentally fit for the job.
The writers of the US constitution thought that the Cabinet Ministers would have the best interests of the country at heart; and the 25th amendment. would be invoked. This is apparent that was wrong thinking. They only have their own best interests at heart.
Biden can beat Trump like he did last time. By cheating.
As of last night, not even cheating will save Biden.
And Trump beat Obama by cheating.
As geriatric Joe’s declining mental faculties become harder and harder to ignore, who the VP is matters more and more. It they had asked Biden voters how comfortable they would be with Kamala as president for at least some of the period, it might have been revealing.
This will be the 3rd US election in a row where Americans have been asked to select the least worst candidate. As time progresses I can see more and more would be Dems voting for other candidates like RFK Jr, which would leave Trump with an apparent landslide in the electoral college.
Nobody wants this rehash…….nobody
The power of the incumbent: the Biden campaign is Contacting recipients of Federal benefits to register them to vote, perhaps taking demographics into account. And contacting recipients of student loan an bailouts to remind them whom to thank. The information to accomplish this is likely not available to his opponent.
All of this, and the additional fact that the Dems and Never-Trump Republicans will certainly launch another “shadow campaign” like the one they bragged about in the 2020 election. https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Can’t we just ignore all this polling nonsense until, say, mid-October? I do have a life.
Fits with my own gloomy conclusion that Biden will win. The other way of looking at this is that the Democrats have legions of millions of zealots who think of nothing other than achieving their quest for total power; and that those people have for decades been making it their business to be stationed throughout the intertwining political, educational, cultural, media and corporate organs of society at every level, working as one under a common ideology to methodically lay down the preparations for this moment, like Hamas patiently building their vast underground fortress ready for their day of glory. With only a handful of exceptions, the Republicans seem more engaged with their hobbies and pastimes than any meaningful organization to confront the staggering political shifts of the last decade. It’s like wolves versus lambs.
I think you are probably correct about the Democrats polling machine being more effective… but if the current elite cycle (post-war liberalism) is coming to an end then that polling machine may run out of energy.
Look at how many Conservative Party members in the UK are saying that they won’t take part in the election machine this time because the Conservative don’t merit support. If too many Democrat supporters decide that Joe and Kamala are too far gone (and the lawfare against Trump too egregious) then the value of the Democrat Polling Machine could be reduced, perhaps significantly. The Faithful might still vote Democrat but they might not be willing to encourage others.
I’d agree it’s for sure that boomer liberalism has run its course. But the successor ideology seems far more virulent, because it’s a kind of religious ideology based much more on moral fervour than on the mix of economic interest and old fashioned indignation you see in boomer liberals. The new zealots aren’t live and let live. They have their own version of the Umma they want to impose on the world. So I don’t see them declining to push their views on others.
You should replace “The Democrats have legions of zealots” with The Republicans have legions of zealots, because zealots is the only word to describe MAGA Republicans.
Was that before or after he used senility as a ploy to get off criminal charges?
Peter F Lee
I am noticing that more and more frequently, I am briefly scanning the actual articles as they offer few insights and opinions that seem valid: in fact I find the commenters (posters?) are far more insightful and value all their opinions much more even the ones I do not agree with. Even those that cannot handle the voting system.
In October 2020, Joe Biden had a 16 point lead in the polls.
And a 34 percent lead among women in the polls.
Older women go to the grocery store. When a loaf of rye suddenly costs $5, they’re likely to notice.
Some will buy the “supply chains” or the “this happened in other countries, too” stories, but economic policies matter.
Bidenomics chooses full employment over inflation. Its adherents don’t seem to realize that while unemployment hurts the unemployed, inflation hurts everyone.
It’s interesting that the author has left out the pull that RFK, Jr is having on the electorate, especially in younger voters. There have been recent polls indicating his stronger than expected 3rd party appeal. He is everywhere on social media these days. Hard to tell at this point which side will feel his presence as either an on the ballot candidate or a write in one.
Another factor is Cornel West. He is attracting the pro-Palestinian cohort who are not sold on Biden. In states like Michigan, this is a real threat to Biden (should he remain the nominee).
Really?! What a strange one he is.
There us no doubt in my mind that cheating went on in the big cities of the swing states. Stopping the count when Trump was winning. Only.one reason to do that. To do a recon on what was needed in real time. The “mail in” ballots were ready and waiting. In large sacks. The dead and the dying had their say. They’ll.do it again because the republicans are incompetent and divided.
Unfortunately (for you), no doubt in your mind means very little to anyone else.
Trump got laughed out of court in every case (including with judges that he appointed) and Rupert Murdoch and Rudy Giuliani have found out to their cost that repeating the election lies is not a good idea.
Irrespective of your political view CS, you should want, hope and wish for fair elections and minimal election fraud. If you do not, you are just a despot. Any fair person knows that there were many investigations that should have been carried out. All 90 cases that went to court were all dismissed because of ‘standing’. In not one case was the evidence examined. Even the states case was thrown out. If the states do not have standing in a Presidential election then I do not know who does. The DOJ carried out zero investigations and then stated that there was insufficient fraud to over-turn the election, directly lying to the american public. The ‘Big Lie’ and ‘the most secure election in history’ says it all; there were major issues with election fraud in 2020.
Now the US is paying the price and what a big price that will end up being. So CS enough !
“All 90 cases that went to court were all dismissed because of ‘standing’. In not one case was the evidence examined”
This is simply untrue. Being laughed out of court is not the same as being dismissed because of standing. Perhaps putting Rudy Giuliani in charge of legal strategy wasn’t so smart, eh?
The 2020 election was fair and you know it. You, like Trump, are just a bad loser.
Read this and enjoy!
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/21/federal-judge-tosses-trump-suit-over-pennsylvania-election-results-439010
That’s a load of rubbish.
Exactly.
You’re paranoid.
The use of vaccination as a proxy test for representativeness is good, but it also shows both how difficult to know how reliable polls are now, and the deeply entrenched sideism with very little ebb-and-flow based on issues or events.
It’s also worth observing that the Democrats are very, very good at elections. Much, much better at getting votes for the count than the Republicans.
And we still have a real possibility that the Democrat slate might not include the current president, or even vice president. And an outside chance that court rulings will knock out Trump
“Democrats are very, very good at elections”
That is one way to put it.
The use of vaccination as a proxy test for representativeness is good.
What a crazy world we live in, if true.
One can only hope that Trump will be knocked out.
I’m sure the author wishes his badly timed data disgorge could have been pulled. It is out of date following Biden’s meltdown last night. Biden went past “the tipping point” with his disastrous impromptu presser trying to respond to Hur’s report. Biden is finished. If you are still wanting a viable path to defeat Trump, it is now through RFK Jr..
Hahahaha! All this work for nothing. Anyone see the latest presser with Biden?
Time to run another poll I’d say.
Can’t get over how much this author wants Trump to lose, it’s palpable. He should take Jamie Dimon’s advice to stop Trump hating and grow up.
Peter F Lee
I have just determined where the ‘Unherd Reader’ comes from.
For reasons not to be discussed, I renewed my unherd subscription and Lo and behold I am now ‘Unherd Reader’
see above.
What?!
A
Please note when you renew your subscription, it is necessary to call up ‘edit Profile’ and re-add your name, because it gets blanked out and defaults to Unherd Reader. If you do not add your alias (name) then your name will default to ‘Unherd Reader’ as we have seen with a couple of the commenters recently.
If you wish to change your alias (name) go into
<Account> top right on home page
<Profile> Horizontal menu middle of page
add/edit your alias (name).
<Save> scroll to bottom of page and save your entry
So in other words, for the sake of clarity any and all commentators who’ve been assigned the UnHerd tag need to follow the steps you’ve outlined above and pick a name for themselves already.
Interesting parameters and analysis. Thank you.
I think the more likely scenario is that one or the other, or both, don’t medically make it to election day.
Sounds like a load of copium to me.
Did anybody, actually, wade through those stats?!
Michelle will win but the Dems are cutting it a bit fine.
Maybe. How’s that going to differ from Biden, though? I don’t see many people clamoring for more of the same. Well, other than the blind partisans who don’t care what happens as long as it happens with their team in power.
I guess the downvotes indicate that maybe I should have made my actual preferences clearer. I just think it’s the likely outcome. They’ll simply have to pull her out of the hat. Let’s be honest; she’d walk it. They know Biden will die in office and then it’s word-salad woman Karmala. I wouldn’t be surprised if the stuff in the news today is just preparing the ground for Biden’s resignation with honours.
I’m not doubting the possibility; I’m just looking at the effect. It’s not like Biden is making the decisions anyway. Her election would continue the status quo, which no one seems enthused about. Well, no one but the blind partisans.
Trump loses in another landslide
It’s the economy, stupid! And the Biden economic miracle, after the wreckage left by Trump, is roaring!
All you have is your insane Trump cult and it is shrinking by the day.
Haven’t you got that the wrong way round……….sport?
Trump’s lockdown policies in 2020 wrecked the economy.
Biden is now doing a much better job now he has got the President of Mexico to cooperate on allowing aid into Gaza.
But Biden is all over this Middle East stuff..
BIDEN: “There is some movement, and I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna, let me be choose my words — there’s some movement. There’s been a response from the, uh, there’s been a response from the opposition, but um…”
REPORTER: “Hamas?”
BIDEN: “Yes, I’m sorry, from Hamas…”
I understand he also had considerable help from President Mitterand.
I think he is taking a leaf out of the new Argentinian presidents book…
I’m betting the Dems will engineer Dementia Joe’s withdrawal, sideline Word-Salad Harris, and parachute in Michelle to secure an Obama 4th term. Literally. I’ve put a tenner on Michelle becoming the Democrat candidate at 10/1 with bookies Unibet.
Sham pain at large again and still using the same old ham-fisted provocation tactic. Plenty of suckers eager to take the bait though.
I like that: what a pain! For a Socialist, he doesn’t believe , it seems, in representative democracy or is it power at all costs? Or is it just trolling?
AssPain Bolshevist.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe